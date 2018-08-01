DeviantCoin Hits Market Cap of $6.49 Million (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $40,035.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeviantCoin has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00008749 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000125 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 11,772,809 coins and its circulating supply is 9,818,351 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

