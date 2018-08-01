Deutsche Bank Increases SBA Communications (SBAC) Price Target to $183.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $170.00 to $183.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s current price.

SBAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.08.

Shares of SBA Communications traded down $0.06, hitting $158.19, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 8,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.86. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $9,287,858.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,789.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 126,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $20,897,421.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,210.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,984 shares of company stock worth $37,231,290 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

