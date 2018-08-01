Destination Wealth Management Has $24.01 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.4% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $24,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,560,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,667 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 636.9% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,463,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,298 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,830,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,953,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,608 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $107,520,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $4,940,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $1,202,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,283 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive opened at $67.01 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Macquarie cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

