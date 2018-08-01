Destination Wealth Management Acquires 9,273 Shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- (BOND)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- by 10,086.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,990,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,589,000 after buying an additional 18,803,726 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- by 19.4% during the first quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 400,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,770,000 after buying an additional 65,040 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 331,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,593,000 after purchasing an additional 247,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $107.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO ETF Tr/TOTAL RETURN EXCHG- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.