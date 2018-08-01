Desjardins Boosts Aecon Group (ARE) Price Target to C$21.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARE. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. CIBC upgraded Aecon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.22.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$16.47 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$14.21 and a 52-week high of C$20.06.

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

