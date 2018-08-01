Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Holdings Lessened by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 45.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 3,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 73.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 99.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $757,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,440.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Sear sold 10,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $556,924.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

