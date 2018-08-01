Delta Air Lines (DAL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Delta have shed more than 3% of its value on a year-to-date basis. High fuel costs have been the primary reason behind this disappointing price performance. Oil prices have been on the rise this year, shooting up more than 20% so far. The rise in fuel costs hurt its second-quarter results as was the case in the first quarter. Notably, average fuel costs increased 30.7% $2.17 per gallon in the second quarter. Delta trimmed its projection on 2018 earnings per share citing high fuel costs. According to the recent commentary by its CEO, Ed Bastian, the carrier is likely to incur additional costs to the tune of $2 billion in 2018 due to an increase in oil price. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has been revised 8.9% southward in the last 60 days. However, the company's efforts to reward shareholders are encouraging. To this end, the carrier recently hiked its quarterly dividend by 15%.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stephens set a $65.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.36.

Delta Air Lines traded down $0.01, hitting $54.41, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 68,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Sear sold 10,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $556,924.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,498.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $757,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,440.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,681 shares of company stock worth $5,136,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 3,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

