Delek US (DK) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Delek US and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of DK opened at $53.32 on Monday. Delek US has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.51%. analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $85,114.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest C. Cagle sold 9,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $485,261.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,636 shares of company stock worth $12,184,183. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,784,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,340,000 after buying an additional 429,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Delek US by 15.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,765,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,867,000 after purchasing an additional 234,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 792,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 93,286 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 594.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 747,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 639,963 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 29.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 151,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.