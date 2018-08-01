Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.41

Headlines about Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) have been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.877207181673 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group traded down $0.25, hitting $8.30, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,141,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $192.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $90.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.69 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Russell Carter purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $100,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,048.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman J. Abdallah bought 16,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,179.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,641.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,330 shares of company stock worth $450,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

