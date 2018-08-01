DeDora Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 689.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

VEA stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $47.89.

