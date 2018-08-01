DecentBet Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. DecentBet has a market cap of $14.53 million and approximately $61,987.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DecentBet has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003639 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00394574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00180075 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00028121 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013899 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000882 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 187,773,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,120,475 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

