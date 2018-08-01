DDR Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (DDR)

DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for DDR in a report released on Thursday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for DDR’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.65 million. DDR had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DDR. ValuEngine lowered shares of DDR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DDR from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DDR from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of DDR from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DDR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Shares of DDR opened at $13.70 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. DDR has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 12th. DDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.41%.

In other DDR news, Director Scott D. Roulston sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $176,788.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Otto purchased 341,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,521,652.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,720,689 shares in the company, valued at $411,775,891.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,132,563 shares of company stock worth $56,378,842. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in DDR by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 336,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 47,017 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in DDR in the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in DDR by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,107,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 512,497 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DDR by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DDR by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,227,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,345 shares during the last quarter.

DDR Company Profile

DDR is an owner and manager of 258 value-oriented shopping centers representing 89 million square feet in 32 states and Puerto Rico. The Company owns a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers in major metropolitan areas that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers.

