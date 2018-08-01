DCP Midstream (DCP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $44.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DCP Midstream traded as high as $44.65 and last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 432650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.18.

DCP has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 983,331 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,845,000 after acquiring an additional 420,636 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,727,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 935.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 246,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 177,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 2.22.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. DCP Midstream’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 588.68%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.