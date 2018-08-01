DBX ETF Tr/X TRACKERS EMERGING (EMIH) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

DBX ETF Tr/X TRACKERS EMERGING (BATS:EMIH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0878 per share on Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of BATS EMIH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.69. 190 shares of the company were exchanged. DBX ETF Tr/X TRACKERS EMERGING has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for DBX ETF Tr/X TRACKERS EMERGING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBX ETF Tr/X TRACKERS EMERGING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.