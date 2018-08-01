Davita (DVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Davita (NYSE:DVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “DaVita outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company saw impressive results from the Kidney Care business lately. As an operating division of DaVita, DaVita Kidney Care focuses clinical, social and operational practices worldwide. Recently, the company implemented its Transplant Waitlist Support Program. The company’s efforts to control expenses also hold promise. A compelling inorganic growth story is another positive. On the flip side, sluggishness in the Other business is a major headwind for DaVita. The company is facing the adverse effects of the pricing pressure in the U.S. medical industry and rise in Medicare insurance costs. The company’s major segment — DaVita Medical Group— has been on track for the divestment to Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group Inc. Further, high debt levels, adverse effects of healthcare reforms and increase in Medicare-Advantage beneficiaries are concerns.”

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Shares of DVA stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.23. 21,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,646. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.94. Davita has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $80.71.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Davita had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Davita’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. equities analysts predict that Davita will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $86,912.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,798.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Roper sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $102,671.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,125.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,107 shares of company stock worth $211,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Davita by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 477,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Davita by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Davita by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Davita by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Davita by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

