David S. Regnery Sells 12,098 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Stock

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) EVP David S. Regnery sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,173,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ingersoll-Rand opened at $98.51 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 653.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 231,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 2.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 181,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 17.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.77.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.