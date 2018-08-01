DATATRAK International (DTRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter.

DATATRAK International traded up $0.85, reaching $4.90, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of -0.96. DATATRAK International has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DATATRAK International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

