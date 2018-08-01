Darling Ingredients (DAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $875.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.83 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Darling Ingredients opened at $20.09 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

