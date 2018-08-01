Daqo New Energy (DQ) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Daqo New Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.4294179712769 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Daqo New Energy traded up $0.58, reaching $35.85, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 13,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,886. The company has a market cap of $379.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.13. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $103.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

