Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,832 Shares of Danaher Co. (DHR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 150.3% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $102.58 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $78.97 and a 1 year high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 77,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $8,044,909.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,218 shares in the company, valued at $14,053,206.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 14,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $1,512,701.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,312.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

