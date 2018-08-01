Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.26 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter worth about $730,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,544,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.95.

NYSE EDU opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.44 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.10%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

