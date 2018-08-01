Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,462 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,513,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 44,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banco Bradesco opened at $8.08 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Santander raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

