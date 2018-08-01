Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b rating. The stock had previously closed at $18.45, but opened at $18.08. Cypress Semiconductor shares last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 511912 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sam Geha sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $162,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,074.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,283 shares of company stock worth $457,453. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,883,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,504,000 after purchasing an additional 483,236 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,691,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after buying an additional 119,050 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $62,554,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,373,000 after buying an additional 124,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $39,856,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.10.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 27th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

