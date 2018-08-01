Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Stake Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,633,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $33,885.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sam Geha sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $162,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,283 shares of company stock worth $457,453. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor opened at $17.81 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 27th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CY shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cypress Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.65.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

