Cypress Energy Partners LP (CELP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cypress Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.05. Cypress Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cypress Energy Partners.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 71.49% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELP. Zacks Investment Research cut Cypress Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cypress Energy Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.27% of Cypress Energy Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CELP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 6,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,149. Cypress Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Cypress Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.00%.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and environmental services in North America. It operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Integrity Services (IS), and Water and Environmental Services (W&ES). The PIS segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines, oil and natural gas gathering systems, pump and compressor stations, storage facilities and terminals, and gas distribution systems.

