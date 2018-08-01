Cypress Energy Partners LP (CELP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th.

Cypress Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. Cypress Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 164.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cypress Energy Partners to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.4%.

Shares of NYSE:CELP opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.59. Cypress Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.49%. analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cypress Energy Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and environmental services in North America. It operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Integrity Services (IS), and Water and Environmental Services (W&ES). The PIS segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines, oil and natural gas gathering systems, pump and compressor stations, storage facilities and terminals, and gas distribution systems.

