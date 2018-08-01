Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 2,495 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $128,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

NYSE:PM opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $8,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660,172 shares in the company, valued at $54,173,714.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Li bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,252,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,359.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

