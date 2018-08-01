Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Invests $219,000 in Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 28,774 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 48,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,598,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,436,000 after buying an additional 143,418 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,048,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kansas City Southern opened at $116.27 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $117.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $32,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,811.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 2,074 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $228,451.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,816 shares of company stock valued at $896,304. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $127.00 price target on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

