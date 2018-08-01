Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (INTF)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 137.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cwm LLC owned 3.13% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $29,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF opened at $28.33 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $31.21.

