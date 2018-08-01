Cwm LLC Has $22.06 Million Stake in Kellogg (K)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,654 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $22,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 551.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 53,704 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 70,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 42,235 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Amit Banati sold 1,992 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $129,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,823.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 150,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $10,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 736,992 shares of company stock valued at $49,114,290. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kellogg opened at $71.03 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $72.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 67.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Kellogg from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

