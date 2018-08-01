CVR Refining (CVRR) Trading Down 5.3%

CVR Refining LP (NYSE:CVRR) dropped 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 1,922,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 752,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

CVRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised CVR Refining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded CVR Refining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CVR Refining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVR Refining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CVR Refining had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.94%. CVR Refining’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. analysts expect that CVR Refining LP will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from CVR Refining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. CVR Refining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVR Refining in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVR Refining in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Refining by 39.1% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Refining during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Refining during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Refining

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

