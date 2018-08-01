CVR Refining (CVRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CVR Refining, LP is engaged in the refining of petroleum primarily in the United States. It has refining and related logistics assets that operate in the mid-continent region. The company operates in Coffeyville, Kansas, Wynnewood and Oklahoma. CVR Refining, LP is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Refining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CVR Refining from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup cut shares of CVR Refining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CVR Refining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVR Refining from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Refining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE CVRR opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. CVR Refining has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. CVR Refining had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Refining will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. This is a boost from CVR Refining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CVR Refining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Refining by 39.1% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Refining by 9.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Refining in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Refining in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Refining in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

