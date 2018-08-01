CVB Financial (CVBF) Given a $25.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) has been assigned a $25.00 price target by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $25.00 price target on CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

CVB Financial stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. CVB Financial has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $25.49.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 37.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

