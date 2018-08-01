CVB Financial (CVBF) Given a $25.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) has been assigned a $25.00 price target by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $25.00 price target on CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.
CVB Financial stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. CVB Financial has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $25.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 37.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.