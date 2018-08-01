Curo Group (CURO) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.40

News articles about Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Curo Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.3350966525728 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Curo Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of Curo Group opened at $26.03 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Curo Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Curo Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 192.16%. The firm had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.73 million. sell-side analysts predict that Curo Group will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 552,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $12,700,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,149,608 shares of company stock valued at $95,440,984 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

