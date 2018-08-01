Curis (CRIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 247.46% and a negative net margin of 472.13%. On average, analysts expect Curis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Curis to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Curis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

