Cummins Inc. (CMI) Holdings Reduced by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 574.3% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 57,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,394 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cummins by 10.8% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 12.1% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cummins by 9.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 10.1% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Argus cut their price objective on Cummins to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.52.

Cummins opened at $142.81 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $194.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

