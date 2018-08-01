Cummins (CMI) Announces Earnings Results

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.31), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,801. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins has a 1 year low of $129.90 and a 1 year high of $194.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Cummins to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5,873.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

