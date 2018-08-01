Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Total SA (TOT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,441 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Total by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Total by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Total by 32.7% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Total by 177.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 22,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Total by 39.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 17,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Total opened at $65.25 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $159.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Total SA has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $52.54 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.7302 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.