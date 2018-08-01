Cue Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Cue Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 2.2% of Cue Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cue Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,110,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,839,000 after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 387.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 383,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,175,000 after purchasing an additional 305,061 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 571,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,823,000 after purchasing an additional 257,779 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,707,000 after purchasing an additional 168,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 170,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 132,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total value of $137,331.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,884.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Gokey sold 45,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $5,213,581.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,913,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,270 shares of company stock worth $20,727,017. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BR opened at $112.98 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.58 and a 1-year high of $120.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. ValuEngine upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.