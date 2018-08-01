Cue Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Under Armour Inc Class C (UA)

Cue Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class C (NYSE:UA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour Inc Class C by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class C during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class C during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class C during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour Inc Class C by 629.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on UA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank raised Under Armour Inc Class C to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on Under Armour Inc Class C and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Under Armour Inc Class C from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Under Armour Inc Class C has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

In related news, COO Patrik Frisk bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $232,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harvey Sanders sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $103,799.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,681.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,721 shares of company stock valued at $771,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Inc Class C stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58 and a beta of -0.56. Under Armour Inc Class C has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $22.68.

Under Armour Inc Class C (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc Class C will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

