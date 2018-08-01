Cue Financial Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Cue Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.2% of Cue Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cue Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,087,000 after purchasing an additional 119,421 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,494.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Farrell sold 19,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $925,729.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,441.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,277 shares of company stock worth $4,441,149. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight opened at $55.90 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.72. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $56.25.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.94 million. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 25.47%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Macquarie upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.21.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

