Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.51% from the stock’s previous close.

CTRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TH Capital raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ctrip.Com International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Shares of Ctrip.Com International opened at $41.15 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ctrip.Com International has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.44. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRP. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,177,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,781,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,781,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 273,441 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,753,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 261,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,538,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,703,000 after purchasing an additional 247,142 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

