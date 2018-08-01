Cryolife (CRY) & ResMed (RMD) Critical Comparison

Cryolife (NYSE: CRY) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

ResMed pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cryolife does not pay a dividend. ResMed pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ResMed has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings for Cryolife and ResMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryolife 0 0 3 0 3.00 ResMed 3 7 3 0 2.00

Cryolife presently has a consensus target price of $25.83, suggesting a potential downside of 12.58%. ResMed has a consensus target price of $68.80, suggesting a potential downside of 35.55%. Given Cryolife’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cryolife is more favorable than ResMed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Cryolife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Cryolife shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of ResMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cryolife has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ResMed has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cryolife and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryolife -1.15% 4.55% 2.50% ResMed 13.52% 23.72% 13.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cryolife and ResMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryolife $189.70 million 5.71 $3.70 million $0.40 73.88 ResMed $2.07 billion 7.37 $342.28 million $2.82 37.85

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Cryolife. ResMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cryolife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ResMed beats Cryolife on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser consoles, related service and maintenance, and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina. In addition, it distributes E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft systems for the surgical and endovascular treatment; E-xtra DESIGN ENGINEERING products for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac, a stent graft used to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, as well as aneurysmal iliac side branches; E-vita THORACIC 3G is a stent graft system for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system for the endovascular treatment. Further, the company offers vascular preservation services; and synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare industries, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

