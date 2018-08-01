Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Trust CO increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen set a $105.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $17,025,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,631,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,756,240.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.22 per share, for a total transaction of $206,436.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,370.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,134,755 shares of company stock valued at $97,727,433. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co opened at $98.81 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

