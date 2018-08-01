Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,666 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,608,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,513,000 after purchasing an additional 532,620 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 34,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $629,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,097.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total transaction of $968,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,050 shares of company stock worth $7,360,932 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices opened at $96.14 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $103.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

