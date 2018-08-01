Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $204.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.29 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q3 guidance to $0.02-0.04 EPS.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare traded up $0.13, hitting $11.86, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 310,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,729. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $422.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,981.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO William J. Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,985.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.