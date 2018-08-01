Critical Survey: Riot Blockchain (RIOT) versus Immunomedics (IMMU)

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

This table compares Riot Blockchain and Immunomedics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain $170,000.00 521.11 -$19.84 million ($2.71) -2.39 Immunomedics $3.09 million 1,296.01 -$153.20 million ($0.81) -29.54

Riot Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immunomedics. Immunomedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riot Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Riot Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Immunomedics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Riot Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Immunomedics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Riot Blockchain and Immunomedics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain 0 0 1 0 3.00 Immunomedics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Riot Blockchain currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.08%. Immunomedics has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.62%. Given Immunomedics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immunomedics is more favorable than Riot Blockchain.

Volatility and Risk

Riot Blockchain has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunomedics has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Riot Blockchain and Immunomedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain -2,726.37% -125.99% -97.12% Immunomedics -8,708.96% N/A -47.04%

Summary

Immunomedics beats Riot Blockchain on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc. focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology. The company leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It builds a cryptocurrency mining operation and operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency, primarily Bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies; providing accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and developing TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements, and other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies. As of March 31, 2018, approximately 3,500 of the miners were installed and operating. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc. and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. in October 2017. Riot Blockchain, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody; and a collaboration agreement with University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center to expand IMMU-132 into prostate cancer. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.