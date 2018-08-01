Critical Survey: O2Micro International (OIIM) versus JA Solar (JASO)

O2Micro International (NASDAQ: OIIM) and JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JA Solar has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for O2Micro International and JA Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 1 0 0 2.00 JA Solar 2 1 0 0 1.33

O2Micro International presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.19%. JA Solar has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.89%. Given O2Micro International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe O2Micro International is more favorable than JA Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.8% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of JA Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares O2Micro International and JA Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $60.21 million 0.79 -$6.14 million ($0.18) -10.28 JA Solar $3.02 billion 0.12 $44.41 million $0.98 7.64

JA Solar has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International. O2Micro International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JA Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and JA Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 4.18% 4.09% 3.67% JA Solar 1.54% 4.64% 1.49%

Summary

O2Micro International beats JA Solar on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About JA Solar

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar power products based on crystalline silicon technologies worldwide. Its principal products include monocrystalline and multi-crystalline solar modules and cells. The company also provides monocrystalline and multi-crystalline silicon wafers; solar product processing services; and solar power plant project development and electricity generation services, as well as produces original equipment for manufacturers or customers under their brand names. It sells its solar power products to module manufacturers, system integrators, project developers, and distributors primarily under the JA Solar brand name. JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

