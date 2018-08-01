Critical Contrast: Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) and Entegra Financial (ENFC)

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ: TSBK) and Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Timberland Bancorp and Entegra Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Entegra Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

Entegra Financial has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.20%. Given Entegra Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Entegra Financial is more favorable than Timberland Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Entegra Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Entegra Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Timberland Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entegra Financial has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and Entegra Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp 30.03% 13.92% 1.62% Entegra Financial 9.25% 8.70% 0.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and Entegra Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp $50.71 million 5.28 $14.16 million N/A N/A Entegra Financial $56.49 million 3.56 $2.57 million $1.42 20.53

Timberland Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Entegra Financial.

Dividends

Timberland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Entegra Financial does not pay a dividend. Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats Entegra Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in Hoquiam, Washington.

About Entegra Financial

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as one-to four-family residential construction, other construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in securities, as well as provides wealth management services through a third party. As of January 18, 2018, it operated a network of 18 branches in the Western North Carolina counties of Cherokee, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Polk, and Transylvania; Upstate South Carolina counties of Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg; and Northern Georgia county of Pickens and Hall. The company also operated loan production offices in Asheville, North Carolina; Clemson, South Carolina; and Duluth, Georgia. The company was formerly known as Macon Financial Corp. and changed its name to Entegra Financial Corp. in 2014. Entegra Financial Corp. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Franklin, North Carolina.

