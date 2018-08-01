Critical Contrast: Limelight Networks (LLNW) versus Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG)

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) and Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Limelight Networks and Zillow Group Inc Class A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zillow Group Inc Class A 0 10 6 0 2.38

Limelight Networks presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.53%. Zillow Group Inc Class A has a consensus price target of $54.64, indicating a potential downside of 3.06%. Given Limelight Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than Zillow Group Inc Class A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Zillow Group Inc Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Zillow Group Inc Class A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Limelight Networks and Zillow Group Inc Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks 6.43% 1.99% 1.50% Zillow Group Inc Class A -9.59% -0.40% -0.33%

Risk & Volatility

Limelight Networks has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group Inc Class A has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Limelight Networks and Zillow Group Inc Class A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks $184.36 million 2.72 -$7.63 million ($0.02) -223.00 Zillow Group Inc Class A $1.08 billion 10.12 -$94.42 million $0.15 375.80

Limelight Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group Inc Class A. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zillow Group Inc Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Limelight Networks beats Zillow Group Inc Class A on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Zillow Group Inc Class A

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and OutEast.com. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.